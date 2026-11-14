Redmond’s admin job scene is busy right now, with options in retail, housing, and healthcare. Here are a few solid roles if you like keeping things organized and helping people.

Employer: Les Schwab Tire Centers

Les Schwab Tire Centers Location: Redmond, WA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.50 – $28.00/hour (higher minimum where applicable)

(higher minimum where applicable) Help with store accounting, inventory, and credit program while greeting customers and supporting tire/wheel sales. Paid training, tools at no cost, and promotion from within make this a good fit if you want to grow your skills on the job.

Employer: Plymouth Housing Group

Plymouth Housing Group Location: Redmond, WA (Salmonberg Apartments; org based in Seattle)

(Salmonberg Apartments; org based in Seattle) Type: Full-time, union (OPEIU Local 8)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00am – 4:30pm

Pay: $35.19/hour (starting)

Handle resident paperwork, rent payments, vendor scheduling, and building calendars for permanent supportive housing. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b) and more, and lets you support formerly homeless adults in stable housing.

Employer: Providence Swedish (Swedish Medical Group)

Providence Swedish (Swedish Medical Group) Location: Redmond, WA – 18100 NE Union Hill Rd

Type: Per-diem, Day shift, On-site

Pay Range: $25.73 – $39.36/hour

Front-desk and clerical role in urgent care: schedule patients, gather documentation, support prior auths, and keep visits running smoothly. Requires 1 year medical office/healthcare experience (or 6 months as an Associate PCC at Providence) and comes with access to a strong benefits package for eligible staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—employers often post similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.