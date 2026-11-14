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Redmond
📋 Several Admin & Clerical Jobs Around Redmond, WA From $16.50/hr
13 days ago
Redmond’s admin job scene is busy right now, with options in retail, housing, and healthcare. Here are a few solid roles if you like keeping things organized and helping people.
Administrative Support (Part Time) – Redmond, WA
- Employer: Les Schwab Tire Centers
- Location: Redmond, WA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.50 – $28.00/hour (higher minimum where applicable)
- Help with store accounting, inventory, and credit program while greeting customers and supporting tire/wheel sales. Paid training, tools at no cost, and promotion from within make this a good fit if you want to grow your skills on the job.
Property Coordinator – Salmonberg Apartments (Redmond)
- Employer: Plymouth Housing Group
- Location: Redmond, WA (Salmonberg Apartments; org based in Seattle)
- Type: Full-time, union (OPEIU Local 8)
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00am – 4:30pm
- Pay: $35.19/hour (starting)
- Handle resident paperwork, rent payments, vendor scheduling, and building calendars for permanent supportive housing. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b) and more, and lets you support formerly homeless adults in stable housing.
Patient Care Coordinator – Swedish Redmond
- Employer: Providence Swedish (Swedish Medical Group)
- Location: Redmond, WA – 18100 NE Union Hill Rd
- Type: Per-diem, Day shift, On-site
- Pay Range: $25.73 – $39.36/hour
- Front-desk and clerical role in urgent care: schedule patients, gather documentation, support prior auths, and keep visits running smoothly. Requires 1 year medical office/healthcare experience (or 6 months as an Associate PCC at Providence) and comes with access to a strong benefits package for eligible staff.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—employers often post similar roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.