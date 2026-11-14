⚠️ Nationwide flight ground stop impacts Redmond Airport

The FAA has ordered a nationwide ground stop on departing commercial flights this afternoon, Friday, November 13, affecting airports across the U.S., including Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM). The FAA will decide when flights can resume.

If you’re flying today:

Check your airline’s website or app before leaving home.

before leaving home. Sign up for flight alerts or call your airline for delay, cancellation, rebooking, or refund help.

Key airline contacts:

Alaska Airlines: 800-252-7522, www.alaskaair.com

800-252-7522, American Airlines: 800-433-7300, www.aa.com

800-433-7300, Breeze Airways: 501-273-3931 (text only), www.flybreeze.com

501-273-3931 (text only), Delta Air Lines: 800-221-1212, www.delta.com

800-221-1212, United Airlines: 800-824-6200, www.united.com

Airport staff cannot give individual flight status or rebook you. If you’re already at the airport, follow instructions from your airline’s representatives.