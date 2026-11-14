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Redmond
⚠️ Nationwide flight ground stop impacts Redmond departures
12 days ago
⚠️ Nationwide flight ground stop impacts Redmond Airport
The FAA has ordered a nationwide ground stop on departing commercial flights this afternoon, Friday, November 13, affecting airports across the U.S., including Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM). The FAA will decide when flights can resume.
If you’re flying today:
- Check your airline’s website or app before leaving home.
- Sign up for flight alerts or call your airline for delay, cancellation, rebooking, or refund help.
Key airline contacts:
- Alaska Airlines: 800-252-7522, www.alaskaair.com
- American Airlines: 800-433-7300, www.aa.com
- Breeze Airways: 501-273-3931 (text only), www.flybreeze.com
- Delta Air Lines: 800-221-1212, www.delta.com
- United Airlines: 800-824-6200, www.united.com
Airport staff cannot give individual flight status or rebook you. If you’re already at the airport, follow instructions from your airline’s representatives.
More Info: Nationwide Ground Stop Affecting Departing Commerc...
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