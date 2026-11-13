Redmond’s engineering scene is buzzing, from satellites to factory tech. If you’re into complex systems and hands-on problem solving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Data I/O Corporation

Data I/O Corporation Location: Redmond, WA (or Mankato, MN) – field-based

(or Mankato, MN) – field-based Salary: $35 – $47 per hour (non-exempt, overtime-eligible)

(non-exempt, overtime-eligible) Type: Full-time, field service

Full-time, field service Travel: Up to 50% domestic and international

You’ll install, maintain, and repair highly integrated mechanical/software equipment at customer sites, acting as the technical face of Data I/O. Great fit if you like troubleshooting, working independently, and don’t mind travel and on-call support.

Employer: Honeywell Aerospace

Location: Redmond, WA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Work on next-generation inertial navigation systems with a multidisciplinary aerospace team. You’ll touch concept, design, integration, testing, and qualification, so this is ideal if you enjoy full-lifecycle systems engineering on safety-critical products.

Employer: Amazon.com (Amazon Leo)

(Amazon Leo) Location: Redmond, WA

Salary: $159,200 – $215,300 per year (plus potential sign-on, RSUs, and benefits per Amazon policy)

(plus potential sign-on, RSUs, and benefits per Amazon policy) Type: Full-time

Join the team building a low Earth orbit satellite constellation to deliver global internet. You’ll design GNC algorithms, write production C++ flight code, run simulations, and support on-orbit operations—perfect if you want your math and code flying in space.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—engineering roles in Redmond tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.