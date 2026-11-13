undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏗️ Redmond WA Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings
Redmond’s engineering scene is buzzing, from satellites to factory tech. If you’re into complex systems and hands-on problem solving, these roles are worth a look.
Field Service Engineer
- Employer: Data I/O Corporation
- Location: Redmond, WA (or Mankato, MN) – field-based
- Salary: $35 – $47 per hour (non-exempt, overtime-eligible)
- Type: Full-time, field service
- Travel: Up to 50% domestic and international
You’ll install, maintain, and repair highly integrated mechanical/software equipment at customer sites, acting as the technical face of Data I/O. Great fit if you like troubleshooting, working independently, and don’t mind travel and on-call support.
Sr Advanced Systems Engineer
- Employer: Honeywell Aerospace
- Location: Redmond, WA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Work on next-generation inertial navigation systems with a multidisciplinary aerospace team. You’ll touch concept, design, integration, testing, and qualification, so this is ideal if you enjoy full-lifecycle systems engineering on safety-critical products.
Senior Satellite GNC Engineer, Amazon Leo
- Employer: Amazon.com (Amazon Leo)
- Location: Redmond, WA
- Salary: $159,200 – $215,300 per year (plus potential sign-on, RSUs, and benefits per Amazon policy)
- Type: Full-time
Join the team building a low Earth orbit satellite constellation to deliver global internet. You’ll design GNC algorithms, write production C++ flight code, run simulations, and support on-orbit operations—perfect if you want your math and code flying in space.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—engineering roles in Redmond tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.