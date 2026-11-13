Redmond’s tech scene is buzzing right now—big names are hiring for serious, high-impact roles. If you’re ready to level up your career, these three openings are worth a close look.

Employer: CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Location: Redmond, WA (Hybrid, ~2 days/week on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000 – $260,000/year + bonus + equity + benefits

Lead the team that owns how CrowdStrike’s Falcon sensor gets installed, updated, and rolled back across millions of endpoints on Windows, macOS, and Linux. This is a hands-on leadership role for a C/C++ systems expert who wants to own a next-gen deployment platform and grow a high-performing engineering team.

Employer: Amazon.com

Location: Redmond, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $143,700 – $194,400/year + RSUs + benefits

Work on Amazon’s low Earth orbit satellite network, building tools and automation for antenna calibration and phased array systems. Great fit if you have a few years of software experience (Java/C++/C#), enjoy hardware–software integration, and meet the U.S. person export control requirements.

Employer: Google

Location: Redmond, WA (also options in Sunnyvale, The Dalles, Reno)

(also options in Sunnyvale, The Dalles, Reno) Type: Full-time

Salary: $163,000 – $236,000/year + ~15% bonus + equity + benefits

Own cyber risk and compliance for data center operational technology (BMS, PMS, ICS/SCADA) across Google’s global fleet. Ideal if you have strong security program management experience, know OT security frameworks, and like leading complex, cross-functional initiatives.

If any of these feel close to what you want, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume for that specific role, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.