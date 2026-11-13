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💻 Redmond WA IT Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles
Redmond’s tech scene is buzzing right now—big names are hiring for serious, high-impact roles. If you’re ready to level up your career, these three openings are worth a close look.
Sr. Engineering Manager, Sensor - Core Deployments (Hybrid)
- Employer: CrowdStrike
- Location: Redmond, WA (Hybrid, ~2 days/week on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $160,000 – $260,000/year + bonus + equity + benefits
Lead the team that owns how CrowdStrike’s Falcon sensor gets installed, updated, and rolled back across millions of endpoints on Windows, macOS, and Linux. This is a hands-on leadership role for a C/C++ systems expert who wants to own a next-gen deployment platform and grow a high-performing engineering team.
Software Dev Engineer, Antenna Calibration, Amazon Leo
- Employer: Amazon.com
- Location: Redmond, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $143,700 – $194,400/year + RSUs + benefits
Work on Amazon’s low Earth orbit satellite network, building tools and automation for antenna calibration and phased array systems. Great fit if you have a few years of software experience (Java/C++/C#), enjoy hardware–software integration, and meet the U.S. person export control requirements.
Technical Program Manager III, Operational Technology Security
- Employer: Google
- Location: Redmond, WA (also options in Sunnyvale, The Dalles, Reno)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $163,000 – $236,000/year + ~15% bonus + equity + benefits
Own cyber risk and compliance for data center operational technology (BMS, PMS, ICS/SCADA) across Google’s global fleet. Ideal if you have strong security program management experience, know OT security frameworks, and like leading complex, cross-functional initiatives.
If any of these feel close to what you want, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume for that specific role, and apply while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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