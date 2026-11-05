💻 Redmond WA Tech Hiring: Multiple High-Paying IT Roles

Redmond’s tech scene is buzzing right now, with strong demand for engineers who know data, cloud, and AI. If you’ve been thinking about a move or an upgrade, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Quadrant Technologies

Quadrant Technologies Location: Redmond, WA (in-person preferred)

Type: Contract

Pay: $55.00 – $60.00 per hour

Build secure, data-heavy apps on the Databricks Lakehouse using React, Python/Node, and REST APIs. Great fit if you have 5+ years with Databricks and React, enjoy dashboards and data visualizations, and want hands-on work with AI and modern state management (Redux/Zustand).

Employer: CrowdStrike

Location: Redmond, WA (hybrid, ~2 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $100,000 – $150,000 per year (plus bonus, equity, benefits)

Join a small team building metrics, dashboards, and tooling that track the health of CrowdStrike’s Falcon sensor across millions of endpoints. You’ll work in Python/Django and React, and use AI-assisted workflows (Claude Code) to improve developer productivity and release quality.

Employer: CrowdStrike

Location: Redmond, WA (hybrid, 2–3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $160,000 – $260,000 per year (plus bonus, equity, benefits)

Senior role owning core Linux sensor features in a high-scale security platform. Ideal if you’re strong in C/C++ on Linux, multi-threaded, high-reliability systems, and kernel-level debugging, and want to lead design, mentor others, and work with AI tools in a mission-driven security company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists nearby roles or levels too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.