🍽️ Redmond WA Food & Beauty Jobs with Multiple Openings

Redmond’s food and beauty scene is busy right now, from corporate dining to weekend salon work. Here are a few solid options if you like fast-paced, people-focused jobs.

Employer: Great Clips

Great Clips Location: Redmond, WA (Overlake Fashion Plaza, 148th Ave NE)

(Overlake Fashion Plaza, 148th Ave NE) Type: Part-time / Weekends

Pay: Hourly wage + tips (steady walk-in traffic)

(steady walk-in traffic) Why it’s worth a look: Busy Fridays–Sundays mean lots of clients and tip potential, with flexible hours, ongoing training, and no need to bring your own clientele. Great if you want reliable weekend work in a high-energy salon.

Employer: Eurest (Compass Group USA)

Location: Redmond, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $110,000/year

Why it’s worth a look: Lead food service for a major corporate account, handling budget, menus, catering, and team development. Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, and more) and room to grow inside a large company.

Employer: A + iLash Studio

Location: Redmond, WA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $60,000 – $100,000/year (commission + tips)

Why it’s worth a look: Work in a clean, calm studio doing lash extensions, lifts, and brows, with in-house training and apprentices welcome. Flexible schedule, free parking, and perks like paid time off and professional development support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties can often be worked out with the hiring manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.