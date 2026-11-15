Redmond neighbors are sharing a few useful free items this week, from car seat covers to moving boxes. If you’re planning a move or drive a Subaru Outback, these might be perfect for you.

Item: Covercraft Endura custom seat covers, tan

For: 2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium

Part #: GTS3325ABENTT

Row: 1st row, bucket seats with adjustable headrests

Location: Eagle Crest, Redmond, OR

Source: nextdoor.com

Custom-fit covers like these are made for a specific car model, so they should be a great match if you have this exact Subaru. Tan color, front row only.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free moving boxes

Details: Four wardrobe boxes available soon, will be recycled if not claimed

Location: West Canyon, Redmond, OR

Contact: Call or text 408-202-9570

Source: nextdoor.com

These tall wardrobe boxes are great for hanging clothes so they don’t get wrinkled during a move. The same neighbor also posted a second listing for free moving boxes with the same phone number and area, so this looks like one combined offer.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Redmond tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.