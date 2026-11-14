Redmond’s roads and skies are busy, and local employers are hiring to keep people and products moving. If you like being on the go and home most nights, these transportation roles are worth a look.

Employer: AmeriGas

AmeriGas Location: Redmond, OR

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: Not listed (includes $2,500 sign-on bonus)

Deliver propane to local homes and businesses and be home every day. You’ll run a propane truck on set routes, work outdoors in all weather, and get a 401(k) with company match, uniforms, and year-round propane discounts.

Employer: Serco

Location: Redmond, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly rate listed at top of Serco posting (prevailing wage per DOL)

Control arriving and departing aircraft at Redmond, issuing clearances and weather updates to keep the airspace safe and efficient. Role may include sign-on bonus, housing stipend, relocation allowance, plus full medical, retirement, and paid leave for experienced controllers with a CTO rating.

Employer: HD Fowler Company

Location: Redmond, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00+ per hour DOE

Drive local routes delivering water and wastewater products, help in the warehouse, and be home daily, Monday–Friday (7am–5pm). Comes with 8 paid holidays, PTO starting at 120 hours/year, 401(k) with up to 5% match, bonuses, and safety gear reimbursement.

Employer: Sysco

Location: Redmond, OR (local route)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $37.32/hour DOE + $6.89/hour company-paid pension

Run local foodservice routes delivering groceries and restaurant supplies, with most drivers home nightly. This role offers strong hourly pay, productivity incentives, comprehensive health benefits, paid vacation/holidays, retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, and uniforms.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.