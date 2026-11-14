Redmond’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, and travel pros are in demand. If you’re up for mountain views, outdoor time, and solid weekly pay, these contracts are worth a look.

Employer: Prime HealthCare Staffing

Prime HealthCare Staffing Location: Redmond, OR

Type: Full-time, Travel (Outpatient)

(Outpatient) Schedule: 13 weeks, 32 hrs/week, 8–10 hr day shifts, 4–5 days/week

Outpatient PT role with a steady daytime schedule and support from a long-standing travel agency. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing and meal stipends, and license/travel reimbursement.

Employer: Pride Health

Pride Health Location: Redmond, OR

Type: Full-time, Travel (Home Health)

(Home Health) Schedule: 12–13 weeks, 32 hrs/week, 8 hr day shifts

Home health PT contract for those who like one-on-one care and time on the road between patients. Weekly pay plus access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and extra options like accident/critical illness coverage and employee discounts.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Redmond, OR

Type: Travel (listed as internship; PT traveler role)

(listed as internship; PT traveler role) Schedule: 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8 hr day shifts

Full-time PT travel slot with a 40-hour week for those wanting max hours. Anders offers day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, travel per diems, and referral bonuses.

Employer: AHS Staffing

AHS Staffing Location: Redmond, OR

Type: Travel

Schedule: 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 4×10 hr rotating days/nights

High-paying CT Tech contract with a strong per diem and housing package. AHS includes medical, dental, vision (plus pet insurance), 401(k) with match, housing options, and referral bonuses up to $1,000.

Employer: AHS Staffing

AHS Staffing Location: Redmond, OR

Type: Travel

Schedule: 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3×12 hr night shifts

Night-shift RRT role with solid weekly pay and housing/meals per diem. Comes with medical, dental, vision (plus pet insurance), 401(k) with match, weekly direct deposit, and housing support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most agencies can flag you for similar roles in Redmond and nearby towns.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.