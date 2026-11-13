Redmond’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like managing parts or working the receiving dock. Here are a couple of local roles worth a look.

Employer: Diamond Refrigeration

Diamond Refrigeration Location: Redmond, OR (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour , about 40 hours/week

, about Benefits: Dental, health, life insurance, vision, PTO, prescription coverage, tuition reimbursement

Run the parts department and help coordinate the company fleet so techs always have what they need. Good fit if you’re organized, like inventory and purchasing work, and want a stable role with room to grow.

Employer: Coastal Farm & Ranch / Coastal Farm & Home Supply LLC

Coastal Farm & Ranch / Coastal Farm & Home Supply LLC Location: Redmond, OR

Type: Full-time and part-time options

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Full-time: medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, employee discount; Part-time: 401(k), PTO, employee discount

Handle daily shipments, check in freight, enter purchase orders, and help keep the store stocked and organized. Great if you like active work, learning products, and don’t mind hopping on a forklift (training provided).

If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.