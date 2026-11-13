Redmond’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with hands-on roles for folks who like building real things and staying active on the job.

Below are several full-time openings with clear pay info and steady schedules.

Employer: PrideStaff (for a local truss manufacturer)

PrideStaff (for a local truss manufacturer) Location: Redmond, OR

Type: Full-time , day shift (Mon–Fri, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM , overtime as needed)

, day shift (Mon–Fri, , overtime as needed) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role turning raw lumber into finished roof trusses. You’ll sort and stack wood, read build paperwork, use tools like hammers and nail guns, and work mostly outdoors in a fast-paced, team-focused yard.

Employer: AAON

Location: Redmond, OR

Type: Full-time , B shift (Mon–Thurs, 4:00 PM–2:30 AM )

, B shift (Mon–Thurs, ) Salary: $17.28–$25.91/hr (starting $23.10/hr + 12% shift differential, depending on experience)

Run and monitor production machines in an indoor facility, keep materials stocked, and help hit production goals. This role comes with solid pay, tuition reimbursement, paid time off, healthcare, bonus potential, and a premium 401(k).

Employer: AAON

Location: Redmond, OR

Type: Full-time , C shift (details on exact hours in posting)

, C shift (details on exact hours in posting) Salary: $22.99–$34.49/hr

Quality-focused role inspecting HVAC equipment and assemblies during and after production. You’ll read blueprints, use measuring tools, quarantine bad parts, and keep detailed records, with strong benefits and room to grow in a fast-paced plant.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.