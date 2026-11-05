🏭 Redmond, OR Manufacturing: Multiple Openings at Precision Castparts

Redmond’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in aerospace metals. If you like hands-on work and steady full-time hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Precision Castparts

Precision Castparts Location: Redmond, OR

Type: Full-time (swing shift)

(swing shift) Salary: Not listed

Lead the finals operations team on swing shift, focusing on safety, quality, and hitting production goals. You’ll supervise staff, handle scheduling, training, and performance reviews, and drive 6S and continuous improvement across the department.

Employer: Precision Castparts

Precision Castparts Location: Redmond, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role making wax patterns and tooling used in investment casting. You’ll run wax press machines, inspect parts, keep the area clean, and help write work instructions—good fit if you like detailed, steady production work.

Employer: Precision Castparts

Precision Castparts Location: Redmond, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work directly on metal castings, grinding and blending gates, welds, and indications to meet spec. This is active, physical work using hand and power tools, with a focus on safety, accuracy, and clean documentation.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.