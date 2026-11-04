🚌 Redmond, OR Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

Redmond’s transportation scene is busy right now, from airport rentals to regional food delivery. If you like being on the move, there are a couple of solid options hiring today.

Employer: Performance Foodservice (Performance Food Group)

Performance Foodservice (Performance Food Group) Location: Redmond, OR

Pay: $90,000–$100,000/year + $10,000 sign-on bonus (terms apply)

+ Type: Full-time, regional routes (1–3 day layovers)

CDL-A role hauling food products on regional routes, 4–5 days per week with late-night starts (11pm–3am). Includes Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase plan, paid time off, and paid training at $300/day before you move to route-based pay.

Employer: Enterprise Mobility (Enterprise/National/Alamo)

(Enterprise/National/Alamo) Location: Redmond Municipal Airport, Redmond, OR

Pay: $19/hour + $2/hour shift differential after 5pm

+ Type: Full-time, set schedule (mostly 8:00am–5:00pm)

Full-time detailing role cleaning and prepping rental cars, trucks, and vans at the airport. Comes with a steady 40-hour week, paid time off, employee discounts, and full health, dental, vision, life insurance, plus 401(k) with matching profit sharing.

If something here fits you or a friend, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.