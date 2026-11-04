🏥 Several Healthcare & Medical Jobs Around Redmond, Oregon

Redmond’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from senior care to dental, pharmacy, and eye care. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and help your community.

Employer: Compass Senior Living

Compass Senior Living Location: Redmond, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) role is in a vibrant senior living community focused on compassion and innovation. You’ll use your nursing skills, keep detailed wellness records, and be part of an empowered team with vacation & sick time from day one, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision for full-time, and education reimbursement.

Employer: Gentle Dental Careers

Location: Redmond, OR (with optional work in Bend)

(with optional work in Bend) Type: Full-time

Compensation: Earnings potential $150,000–$400,000+ plus $40,000 signing bonus

Join an established practice with a strong patient base and full clinical autonomy. This role offers modern tech, mentorship, leadership growth, loan repayment eligibility (ORH & NHSC), medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, malpractice coverage, and CE support.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Redmond, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a busy retail pharmacy helping patients with prescriptions and health services. You’ll support the pharmacist, handle data entry and dispensing, follow HIPAA and safety rules, and may perform CLIA-waived screenings and other wellness services.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Location: Redmond, OR, US

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the Kroger role, you’ll provide customer-focused pharmacy support in a retail setting. Duties include reception, data entry, product dispensing, compounding, audits, and wellness services, all while keeping patients safe and informed.

Employer: Keplr Vision Group – Central Oregon Eyecare

Location: Redmond, OR, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you like style and patient care. You’ll help patients pick frames, adjust and repair eyewear, manage inventory, and support sales goals. No optical experience needed—they offer full training, growth paths, and a supportive team environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.