Redlands neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need firewood or furniture, take a look below and see what’s nearby.

Item: Firewood logs

Condition: Cut logs, ready for use (no other details given)

Location: Olive Ave, Redlands, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Pile of cut firewood logs available at no cost. The poster says it’s perfect for fireplaces or outdoor fire pits and mentions it’s going fast, so you may want to head over soon if you need wood for heating or backyard fires.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free firewood

Condition: Not specified

Location: Near Lytle St. / Cypress, Redlands, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Another batch of free firewood in the Lytle St. and Cypress area. The poster says, “come get some before it’s gone,” so this is likely first-come, first-served. Good option if you’re closer to this side of town.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Gray loveseat

Condition: Good condition (per poster)

Location: Hilton Ave, Redlands, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

A comfortable gray loveseat looking for a new home. The owner says it’s in good condition, making it a nice free upgrade for a living room, small apartment, or office. No size details are listed, so you may want to ask the poster for measurements and plan for lifting/transport.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Redlands tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.