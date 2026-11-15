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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Redlands Right Now
Redlands neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need firewood or furniture, take a look below and see what’s nearby.
Firewood Logs for FREE
Item: Firewood logs
Condition: Cut logs, ready for use (no other details given)
Location: Olive Ave, Redlands, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Pile of cut firewood logs available at no cost. The poster says it’s perfect for fireplaces or outdoor fire pits and mentions it’s going fast, so you may want to head over soon if you need wood for heating or backyard fires.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE Firewood
Item: Free firewood
Condition: Not specified
Location: Near Lytle St. / Cypress, Redlands, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Another batch of free firewood in the Lytle St. and Cypress area. The poster says, “come get some before it’s gone,” so this is likely first-come, first-served. Good option if you’re closer to this side of town.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Gray Loveseat
Item: Gray loveseat
Condition: Good condition (per poster)
Location: Hilton Ave, Redlands, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
A comfortable gray loveseat looking for a new home. The owner says it’s in good condition, making it a nice free upgrade for a living room, small apartment, or office. No size details are listed, so you may want to ask the poster for measurements and plan for lifting/transport.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Redlands tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.