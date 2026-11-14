Redlands has a steady flow of food and hospitality jobs right now, especially for folks with solid kitchen or bar experience. Here are a few local spots hiring that are worth a look.

Employer: Redlands Elks Lodge #583

Redlands Elks Lodge #583 Location: Redlands, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00/hour, min ~7 hours/week

Serve members and guests in a friendly lodge setting, pouring beer, wine, cocktails, and non-alcoholic drinks. You’ll handle cash/POS, keep the bar clean and stocked, and work evenings, weekends, and special events; RBS certification for San Bernardino County is required.

Employer: Niko Niko Sushi Restaurant

Location: Redlands, CA

Type: Full/part-time not stated (in-person)

Full/part-time not stated (in-person) Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour

Looking for an experienced Japanese restaurant chef who can handle a fast-paced kitchen and work well with a team. If you’ve cooked in Japanese restaurants before and want steady back-of-house work, this could be a strong fit.

Employer: The State Restaurant

Location: Redlands, CA

Type: In-person, ~30–40 hours/week

In-person, Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour

Benefits: Employee discount

Hands-on line cook role where you’ll follow recipes, prep and cook menu items, and keep your station clean and safe. Great if you already have restaurant or catering experience and want close-to-full-time hours in a busy kitchen.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good local spots tend to fill roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.