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🍽️ Redlands CA Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Redlands has a steady flow of food and hospitality jobs right now, especially for folks with solid kitchen or bar experience. Here are a few local spots hiring that are worth a look.
Part-Time Bartender
- Employer: Redlands Elks Lodge #583
- Location: Redlands, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.00/hour, min ~7 hours/week
Serve members and guests in a friendly lodge setting, pouring beer, wine, cocktails, and non-alcoholic drinks. You’ll handle cash/POS, keep the bar clean and stocked, and work evenings, weekends, and special events; RBS certification for San Bernardino County is required.
Japanese Restaurant Kitchen Chef
- Employer: Niko Niko Sushi Restaurant
- Location: Redlands, CA
- Type: Full/part-time not stated (in-person)
- Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour
Looking for an experienced Japanese restaurant chef who can handle a fast-paced kitchen and work well with a team. If you’ve cooked in Japanese restaurants before and want steady back-of-house work, this could be a strong fit.
Line Cook
- Employer: The State Restaurant
- Location: Redlands, CA
- Type: In-person, ~30–40 hours/week
- Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour
- Benefits: Employee discount
Hands-on line cook role where you’ll follow recipes, prep and cook menu items, and keep your station clean and safe. Great if you already have restaurant or catering experience and want close-to-full-time hours in a busy kitchen.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good local spots tend to fill roles fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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