Redlands has some solid front-line jobs right now, from first retail roles to paths into management. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Redlands, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00 – $18.75/hour

Entry-level role where you bag groceries, help customers find items, grab carts, and keep the store tidy. Good fit if you’re 16+, friendly, and want flexible hours, career growth, store discounts, and even DailyPay so you can access earnings before payday.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Location: Redlands, CA

Type: Part-time (hourly advance vs. commission)

Expected Earnings: $45,000 – $65,000/year (first year, with commissions)

Base Pay: $16.90/hour advance against commission

Help guests design their spaces and choose furniture in a low-pressure, commission sales setting. Great if you enjoy people, like home décor, and want uncapped commission, benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off (including your birthday), and growth in a big, fast-growing brand.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Redlands, CA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $18.50 – $28.67/hour

Application window: open until 04/11/2027 (per posting)

16-week program that prepares you to run your own CVS store. You’ll learn leadership, customer service, merchandising, and inventory while getting full-time benefits, including medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more openings nearby, and it’s often easy to move up once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.