📅 Free teen book club & party with free book

Teens ages 13–18 are invited to join the Teen Fall/Winter Book Club at A.K. Smiley Public Library.

Here’s how it works:

Pick up a FREE copy of “Ellen Poe: The Forgotten Lore” (YA paranormal mystery) in the Young Readers’ Room at A.K. Smiley Public Library, 125 W. Vine St., Redlands any time now through January 5 while supplies last. The book is yours to keep.

of (YA paranormal mystery) in the at any time while supplies last. The book is yours to keep. Talk with your parents to decide if the book is a good fit. The library has linked reviews to help.

Read the book.

Register for the Book Club Party .

. Come to the party on Wednesday, January 6, 4–5pm in The Assembly Room at the library.

The party is free, with food and lots of time to talk about the book with other teens.