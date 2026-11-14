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🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Redlands, CA
Looking for a four-legged friend in Redlands, CA? These wonderful dogs are waiting at the Redlands Animal Shelter for a family to love.
PAPAS
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White
- Adoption Fee: $155
- Shelter: Redlands Animal Shelter
- Phone: (909) 798-7644
PAPAS is a handsome young pittie mix with a striking gray and white coat. He’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding with his new family.
👉 Meet PAPAS and apply to adopt on adoptapet
OSCAR
- Breed: Border Collie mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with White
- Adoption Fee: $155
- Shelter: Redlands Animal Shelter
- Phone: (909) 798-7644
OSCAR is a classic black-and-white Border Collie mix. As an adult, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a loving home.
👉 Meet OSCAR and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MARIGOLD
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Adoption Fee: $155
- Shelter: Redlands Animal Shelter
- Phone: (909) 798-7644
MARIGOLD is a beautiful brown-and-white pittie mix. She’s an adult girl looking for a stable, caring home to call her own.
👉 Meet MARIGOLD and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Redlands, CA, please consider visiting Redlands Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (909) 798-7644 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.