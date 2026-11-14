Looking for a four-legged friend in Redlands, CA? These wonderful dogs are waiting at the Redlands Animal Shelter for a family to love.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White Adoption Fee: $155

Shelter: Redlands Animal Shelter

Phone: (909) 798-7644

PAPAS is a handsome young pittie mix with a striking gray and white coat. He’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding with his new family.

👉 Meet PAPAS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie mix

Border Collie mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption Fee: $155

Shelter: Redlands Animal Shelter

Phone: (909) 798-7644

OSCAR is a classic black-and-white Border Collie mix. As an adult, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a loving home.

👉 Meet OSCAR and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption Fee: $155

Shelter: Redlands Animal Shelter

Phone: (909) 798-7644

MARIGOLD is a beautiful brown-and-white pittie mix. She’s an adult girl looking for a stable, caring home to call her own.

👉 Meet MARIGOLD and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Redlands, CA, please consider visiting Redlands Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (909) 798-7644 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.