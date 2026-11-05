Student Panel on Human Rights Set for Nov. 9

The Redlands Human Relations Commission will host a Student Panel Discussion on peaceful relations and protecting the rights of everyone in the community on Monday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. at City Council Chambers, 35 Cajon St., Suite 4. High school and college students from across Redlands will serve as panelists, and the public is invited to attend as part of the audience, though applications to be on the panel are now closed.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Redlands - City Hall