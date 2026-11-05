undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Redlands
Student Panel on Human Rights Set for Nov. 9
5 days ago
The Redlands Human Relations Commission will host a Student Panel Discussion on peaceful relations and protecting the rights of everyone in the community on Monday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. at City Council Chambers, 35 Cajon St., Suite 4. High school and college students from across Redlands will serve as panelists, and the public is invited to attend as part of the audience, though applications to be on the panel are now closed.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Redlands - City Hall
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.