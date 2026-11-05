🏥 Redlands, CA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Redlands has a steady flow of healthcare roles right now, from hands-on patient care to lab and pharmacy work. If you’re in healthcare and want local options, these three are worth a look.

Employer: Liberty Senior Care

Liberty Senior Care Location: Redlands, CA (in-home, in person)

(in-home, in person) Type: Part-time (weekend availability required)

(weekend availability required) Pay: $19.50 – $20.25 per hour

Why it’s interesting: Flexible schedules, mileage reimbursement, and awards for top employees. Great if you enjoy one-on-one time with seniors and want to work in the community.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Location: Redlands, CA (community pharmacy setting)

(community pharmacy setting) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Patient-facing role where you provide immunizations, manage techs and interns, and deliver direct patient care. Offers health benefits, PTO, 401(k) with benefits eligibility, and associate discounts, plus potential visa sponsorship (OPT, H-1B, TN) if applicable.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Location: Redlands, CA

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 11:00 AM – 7:30 PM

, Monday–Friday, Pay: $24.60 – $26.90 per hour (plus possible 10–15% shift differential and annual bonus eligibility)

(plus possible and annual bonus eligibility) Why it’s interesting: Steady weekday schedule in a major lab, handling specimens, data entry, and lab support. Comes with Day 1 medical (for eligible FT), 401(k) with match, paid time off, wellness programs, and education assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Redlands tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.