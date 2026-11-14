Redfield’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and want steady work, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Reliant Rehabilitation

Reliant Rehabilitation Location: Redfield, SD

Type: Full-time (PRN schedule)

Full-time (PRN schedule) Salary: Not listed

Work under a licensed PT to help patients regain strength and mobility in a variety of care settings. Reliant is a large therapy provider with clinical support, mentorship, tuition loan help, and flexible scheduling options.

Employer: State of South Dakota – SD Developmental Center (SDDC)

Location: Redfield, SD

Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week, varied shifts

Salary: $20.47–$24.08 hourly , depending on qualifications

, depending on qualifications Closing Date: 11/30/26

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities by administering medications, documenting doses, and helping with daily living and behavior plans. This state role comes with $0 premium employee health insurance, strong retirement (6% match), paid leave, and tuition discounts.

Employer: Legacy Healthcare LLC – Avantara Redfield

Location: Redfield, SD

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (competitive wages + shift differentials)

Be on the front line of resident care, helping with activities of daily living, safety, and monitoring changes in condition. Avantara Redfield offers competitive pay, shift differentials, benefits, 401(k) with match, and growth opportunities for CNAs with a South Dakota CNA certificate or approved training completion.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings or different shifts listed on the employer’s site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.