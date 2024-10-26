Storms in Pacific Northwest will bring rain to Redding, snow to Cascades, Sierra Nevada

It’s not winter yet, but some California mountains could get their first solid snow of the season starting over the weekend, while Redding, Yreka and Mount Shasta get rain.

Two autumn storms moving through the Pacific Northwest will roll over Shasta and Siskiyou counties as early as this weekend and heading into Halloween week.

To the east, the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada near Lake Tahoe and the Interstate 80 area are expected to get a light coat of snow.

Here's what to expect with the weather in Northern California.

When will snow and rain arrive?

The first storm will roll over the North State as early as late afternoon on Sunday. It will last until Tuesday.

Another storm could follow it later in the week, bringing light rain to Yreka and Mount Shasta, and cloudy skies to Redding.

How much snow, rain and wind will we get?

What will likely be a light to moderate rainstorm for most of western Shasta and Siskiyou communities could also drop one to three inches of snow in the high mountains early in the week.

Snow levels will drop as low as 5,500 feet on Monday, then go as low as 4,500 feet by Tuesday, according to the weather service.

Redding, Burney, Mount Shasta and Yreka could get up to half an inch of rain between Sunday and Tuesday, with strongest rains falling on Monday. Sims and other foothill communities north of Redding, along the Interstate 5 corridor, could get the most of the storm with up to an inch of rain in the forecast.

Winds kick up on Tuesday, with gusts reaching 30 mph along I-5 between Redding and Red Bluff.

Will weather affect Interstate 5, state highway travel?

Motorists should prepare for slick road conditions on Interstate 5 and North State highways Sunday through Tuesday, the weather service said.

Chilly rain could turn to snow in the mountains, so motorists driving high mountain passes should prepare for winter conditions.

Temperatures in Mount Shasta will dip below freezing Tuesday night, but the first storm should have passed by then, according to AccuWeather.

Motorists could face those wind gusts on Tuesday, with the worst winds (25-30 mph) blowing between Redding and Red Bluff.

Another storm system rolls over Siskiyou County Wednesday night through Thursday ― possibly reaching northern Shasta County, too, the weather service said. That storm could drop mountain snow levels a bit more as nighttime temperatures drop a few degrees.

Will traffic over I-80 toward Reno be affected?

The National Weather Service in Sacramento predicted 1 to 2 inches of snow on Monday in the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada near Lake Tahoe and the Interstate 80 area.

Snow will fall off and on in the area at elevations above 6,000 feet, and isn't expected to affect I-80 travelers going over Donner Pass, said Craig Shoemaker, a weather service meteorologist. Snow was not expected to stick or get icy at the rate predicted, he said.

"Not on the roads, probably too much during the day anyways, but more on the grassy surfaces there. I mean, I guess if it comes down fast enough, it could probably be a little slushy. That'd be about the most I would think," Shoemaker said.

How cold will Redding, Mount Shasta and Yreka get?

Sunday and Monday nights, temperatures will drop to the mid-40s or above in Redding, in the mid-30s in Mount Shasta and Yreka.

Nights cool down a little more during the rest of the week, with some showers possible in Siskiyou County, and partly cloudy skies in Redding. Expect nighttime lows in the 40s in Redding, mid- to low 30s in Mount Shasta and Yreka, AccuWeather forecasts said.

Autumn afternoons will be pretty much the same all week. Daytime temperatures hover in the 60s in Redding, 50s in Yreka, 40s to low 50s in Mount Shasta.

