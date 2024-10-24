Analysis: False election fraud claims in Shasta County are casting doubt in 2024 vote

The same vocal activists who for four years have been lobbying for changes in election rules and even led Shasta County to drop Dominion Voting machines are now sowing doubt in the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Their complaints are relatively unchanged since President Trump and influential supporters, like Mike Lindell, made their unfounded claims the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Led by those in the national circuit pushing the election misinformation, they've tried hard to gather proof of voter fraud and, more recently, put pressure on the Shasta elections office to not certify the 2024 vote.

Tim Saunders, one of the activists pressuring Shasta County supervisors to make changes to local election rules, recently said at a board meeting that it’s time to go back to "common-sense things" like hand-counting, single-day voting and single-day counting.

“It’s time to stand up and not be afraid of the state,” Saunders told supervisors.

This follows a history of hosting town halls with some of these election deniers and giving them the floor to speak publicly inside the Board of Supervisors chambers and to visit in-person with elections officials .

Patrick Jones, a county supervisor whose term on the board comes to an end in December , has amplified some of the unproven claims of election fraud. This month, he turned against Thomas Toller, the registrar of voters he voted to hire only three months earlier.

At the Oct. 15 supervisors meeting, Jones expressed his disappointment after he said he met with Toller and recently visited the elections’ office to view the logic and accuracy testing on the county’s voting system.

Jones alleged he saw election laws being violated during the testing and mistakes were made. He said he would not certify the November vote results if those mistakes are not rectified.

To be sure, supervisors don't certify election results. That's the job of the county registrar of voters who then forwards the certification to the California Secretary of State.

A Record Searchlight reporter asked Toller if he plans to certify the upcoming election.

“Considering that official day for the November 5, 2024, Presidential General Election has not even passed, and voting is not yet concluded, asking whether I will certify the results seems a bit premature. But I assure you that I have every intention of certifying the election for Shasta County if I conclude that it was conducted in a fair and legal manner, which I anticipate will be the case,” Toller wrote in an email.

The Shasta County Grand Jury has twice in the past five years found no fault in the way the county elections office conducts elections. In June, it investigated a complaint from "a concerned citizen" and concluded the elections office followed state laws in how it allowed observers to view election workers as they verified and counted ballots.

Here is a rundown of key moments in which election skepticism in Shasta County drew national and global attention.

Ditching Dominion voting machines; a meeting with Mike Lindell

The effort to get the county to hand count votes started in late January 2023 when the board’s newly seated hardline conservative majority voted to ax the county’s contract with Dominion Voting Systems .

Shasta, where former President Donald Trump won big in 2020, became the first California county to drop Dominion.

In doing so, Jones and supervisors Kevin Crye and Chris Kelstrom ignored the advice of former Registrar of Voters Cathy Darling Allen and then-interim County Executive Officer Patrick Minturn, who said it would cost the county at least $1 million to bring in a new electronic voting system and train employees.

Supervisors approved spending more than $1 million to move to hand-counting ballots.

About a month after voting to end the contract with Dominion, Crye flew to Minnesota to meet with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell — a trip that cost Shasta County taxpayers nearly $1,400 — to seek advice on how to hand count ballots.

Lindell has been a staunch supporter of Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

Also, Crye, at a supervisors meeting in February 2023, said that he emailed Lindell and that he spoke to the MyPillow CEO numerous times. In the email, Lindell offered financial and legal support if the county were to be sued over dropping the Dominion system.

His meeting with Lindell helped fuel an effort to recall Crye months after he became a supervisor . Ultimately, Crye narrowly defeated the recall by 50 votes.

California shuts down Shasta County’s effort to hand count ballots

In October 2023, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a bill that bans hand counts in elections in all but the smallest jurisdictions in California.

AB 969 targeted Shasta County’s controversial and costly move to eliminate machine tallies in local elections.

Jones, who chaired the board at the time, said the county would push forward to hand count votes and that “the state may want to sue us.”

A month after AB 969 became law, Shasta County held a special election in which the ballots were counted by the new Hart voting machines. Ballots in the March 5, 2024, primary also were tabulated by the Hart machines and the machines will be used in the Nov. 5 election.

Citizens’ elections panel helps foment skepticism

Last fall, around the time the state banned hand counts in elections, Jones created the Shasta County Elections Commission .

The controversial citizens' panel has been criticized by Supervisors Tim Garman and Mary Rickert, who say it's a waste of time and money, and others in the community.

Since its inception, the commission’s majority, who were appointed by the board's majority, has sent recommendations to supervisors — to eliminate the number of absentee ballots, return to one-day voting and to pass a local ordinance to require votes be tallied by hand — that would break state election laws if implemented. So far, supervisors have not voted on the recommendations.

But the commission has the support of local election skeptics, who have been disappointed that supervisors haven't acted on its recommendations.

Darling Allen retires, cites health reasons

Registrar of Voters Darling Allen made the stunning announcement last February that she planned to retire.

Darling Allen said she had been diagnosed with heart failure and that reducing stress was part of the recovery , noting in a letter to county residents, “As many election officials could probably tell you right now, that’s a tough ask to balance with election administration in the current environment.”

She retired in May. Two months later, supervisors, led by the hardline right majority, voted 3-2 to hire Toller, a semi-retired former prosecutor with no experience in managing an elections department .

In doing so, supervisors passed over Assistant Registrar of Voters Joanna Francescut, who had 16 years of experience working in elections and had managed the office since November 2023, when Darling Allen became ill.

Francescut stayed on as assistant registrar of voters after Toller was hired.

Ironically, Toller has drawn the ire of those who helped push Darling Allen into retirement.

Toller told the Record Searchlight the recommendations the Shasta County Elections Commission made at its Sept, 9, 2024, meeting — to limit the number of absentee ballots and return to one-day voting — did not comply with state law . The recommendation also ignored the advice of County Counsel Joseph Larmour.

Hobbs sues, supervisors make surprising statement

Weeks after Laura Hobbs filed a lawsuit against the county that challenged the results of the March 5 Board of Supervisors District 2 primary election, two Shasta supervisors appeared to side with the losing candidate.

Hobbs’ lawsuit claimed that the county intentionally threw the election so she would lose to the eventual winner, Allen Long. Hobbs came in second.

Crye and Jones argued the statement in support of Hobbs’ claim should not be viewed as them taking sides with her and against the county.

Ultimately, Hobbs lost her challenge to overturn the results of her failed bid to win the District 2 supervisor’s seat.

In June, a Shasta County judge ruled against Hobbs . She also lost her appeal to overturn the judge’s decision and then a California court of appeal dismissed her case .

Prominent election deniers find stage in Shasta County

Twice last year, nationally known election deniers Douglas Frank and Jeffrey O’Donnell headlined election town halls put on by Supervisor Jones.

Frank has traveled the country advocating to get rid of voting machines and has claimed ― without verified evidence— that there was massive fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

At a September 2022 Shasta supervisors’ meeting, Frank said he can prove voting machines are connected to the internet by using a sensor that he carries with him.

The Secretary of State’s Office has said voting machines are not connected to the internet and Darling Allen said the same.

O’Donnell also has pushed debunked theories about voting machines manipulating election results.

O’Donnell received media attention when his name came up in news reports about former Mesa County, Colorado Clerk Tina Peters.

Peters was found guilty this past summer on charges related to an alleged election security breach in her office in the summer of 2021, purportedly carried out to prove fraud, according to news reports. She was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Colorado Public Radio reported that investigators in Mesa County looked into three reports made by election fraud conspiracy theorists.

One of the reports, identified as Report 3, was co-authored by O’Donnell.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Analysis: False election fraud claims in Shasta County are casting doubt in 2024 vote