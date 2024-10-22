Is a new school coming to Shasta View in Redding? Pacheco district makes pitch to voters

Educators at one Shasta County school district hope voters will help foot the bill for a new campus when they go to the polls on Nov. 5.

Pacheco Union School District administrators say they hope to head off future student overcrowding issues ― brought on by new housing developments ― by building a new school on Shasta View Drive.

They anticipate hundreds of new pre-kindergarten to eighth grade students will enroll in the district over the next decade, said the district’s Superintendent and Principal Cathy Henderson.

Cost to build new school within the Pacheco district

Pacheco’s new school would cost about $60 million, according to Henderson.

If 55% or more of district voters say ‘yes’ to Measure O, Pacheco would get $14.7 million in bonds, $860,000 annually, toward the project. The state will then match that money, according to the measure’s wording.

Funds from Measure N ― a $14.5 million school infrastructure bond measure ― would also provide money for the project, Henderson said.

If both measures pass, the state will grant the district about $30 million, Henderson said, and the new school could open to students as early as autumn 2027.

If they don’t pass, the state won’t grant that money. The district will have to table plans for the school for now, she said.

Why Pacheco says the district needs a new school

East Redding and areas south of Redding are experiencing growth.

The "D.R. Horton development off of Shasta View and Rancho (Road)...will ultimately include approximately 750 new homes," Henderson said, and more smaller residential projects are in the works. Altogether, administrators expect the schools will need to serve students from 800 to 900 new households.

If estimates are correct, Pacheco will gain 600 new students over the next decade, nearly doubling its student population. As of October 2024, the Pacheco district serves about 720 students on its two elementary schools: Prairie and Pacheco.

Having a third school in the district would avoid overcrowded classrooms, Henderson said.

Where Pacheco would build a third school

Pacheco will build the school on a 14-acre piece of land in the new Shastina Ranch Subdivision. The district's land flanks Shasta View Drive across from Tish Tang Way, just south of the Rancho Road-Shasta View intersection.

Plans for the campus include a gym, cafeteria and an administrative and counseling building, according to Henderson.

The district’s joint-use agreement with the city of Redding calls for shared lighted softball, baseball and soccer fields on the property, Henderson said, giving students at the new school the chance to play sports on those fields.

The district hasn't yet named the school.

Jessica Skropanic is a features reporter for the Record Searchlight/USA Today Network.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Is a new school coming to Shasta View in Redding? Pacheco district makes pitch to voters