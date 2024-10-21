Ballot measures in Mount Shasta, Yreka, Burney all seek to fund public safety

North State wildfires are becoming more frequent and fierce.

At the same time, many community fire departments that rely on volunteers are stretched to the limit as more people are summoning fire crews to provide emergency medical service.

Growing pressure on fire departments has led to several measures being placed on the November ballot in Shasta and Siskiyou counties to help pay for growing fire protection needs and other public safety services.

Here's a rundown of what's on the ballot.

Burney: Measure F

If approved, Measure F would raise money to benefit the Burney Fire Protection Service, located in eastern Shasta County east of Montgomery creek off of Highway 299.Measure F intends to raise approximately $237,994 per year in property taxes to hire firefighters and emergency medical technicians to serve the estimated 3,000 people who live in the district, according to the measure, which received unanimous support from the district’s board of directors.

Money anticipated to be raised by the measure would be used to maintain and improve the current level of rescue, emergency medical care and ambulance services. The funds would also cover fire protection services, including personnel, construction and maintenance of necessary facilities, equipment, gear and vehicles.

The district now functions with two part-time administrative staff and volunteers who are paid by the call.

Funding from the proposed tax will enable the district to hire full-time firefighters and medical first responders so the district has "sufficient personnel available to respond to requests for service," said the district's interim Fire Chief Robert May.

Money for any improvements would come from an annual parcel tax rate based on land use, including a maximum rate of $75 per single-family house, $90 for mobile home sites and $30 for unimproved properties.

The annual special tax rate would be $192 per rural residential property that includes residential or agricultural structures that use a well water supply and higher rates for multi-family housing or commercial or industrial locations.

A two-thirds vote is required for approval of the proposed tax, which would be levied beginning with the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

Burney Fire District voters rejected a similar measure in 2022, which failed by just 43 votes , May said.

More: Why these Shasta County school districts are asking voters to pass 10 measures on Nov. 5

Siskiyou County ballot measures in 2024

Dunsmuir: Measure A

Dunsmuir voters are being asked to boost the city's hotel tax to 12% from 10%, which is expected to bring in $60,000 a year to be used for fire and law enforcement services. Hotel and short-term rental owners usually pass the cost of the hotel tax — officially known as the transient occupancy tax (TOT) — to hotel guests.

Measure A requires 50% plus 1 vote to pass, according to Siskiyou County Clerk and Registrar of Voters Laura Bynum.

If voters approve the measure and establishments can charge vacationing guests 12% TOT, that change would add $18 to the guest's bill, up from $15 under the current 10% TOT rate. Hotel taxes can be charged by rentals where people stay for 29 days or fewer, according to the state.

The additional funds are anticipated to amount to $60,000 per year and would go into Dunsmuir's general fund and provide the city with more money to pay for wildfire mitigation, public safety and law enforcement and emergency services, according to the measure’s wording .

Note to readers: If you appreciate the work we do here at the Redding Record Searchlight, please consider subscribing yourself or giving the gift of a subscription to someone you know.

Mount Shasta: Measure B

Voters in Mount Shasta will get to decide whether to impose a 1% sales tax that would raise $1.6 million for police and fire costs for the community, according to the measure.

If approved Mount Shasta's sales tax would rise to 8.5%, up from the current 7.5% tax.

Measure B also requires a two-thirds majority to pass, Bynum said.

Revenue from the tax could bring in an estimated $1.6 million, funds would help the city’s police and fire departments purchase life-saving equipment, fund vehicle maintenance and cover other costs, the measure says .

That could make it easier for the city’s fire and police departments to quickly reach people’s homes and businesses in an emergency, especially during the winter months, according to the Mount Shasta Police Department, which helped craft the measure.

The tax money raised could fund new AEDs, defibrillation devices and other safety equipment that is vital for first responders, Orrey said.Police Services Manager Amber Orrey Measure B tax money would fund new defibrillation devices and other safety equipment for first responders, according to Orrey. Mount Shasta police and fire departments offer service to 3,192 residents living in the town’s 3.8 square-mile area, according to 2022 census data.

More: At Shasta board, latest feud revolves around supervisor mixing county, personal business

Should the measure be approved, it would also help police and firefighters winterize and maintain their police cars and 1998 and 2007 fire engines, enabling those vehicles to make it through Mount Shasta’s heavy winter snow, said Orrey.

Mount Shasta voters overwhelmingly supported a TOT increase , from 10% to 12%, when they went to the polls on Nov. 7, 2023 . A total of 85.1% of Mount Shasta voters said yes to the increase, according to Siskiyou County election data.

More: Mount Shasta and Dunsmuir voters will decide fate of tax measures in November election

South Yreka Fire Protection District: Measure T

Voters will decide whether to raise the spending cap on fire-related needs to $90,000 for the next four years, even as the district's population declines.

The South Yreka Fire Protection District covers a 7-square-mile area south of Yreka's city limits that is home to 1,500 people living in 512 households, said Liz Bowles, chair of the South Yreka Fire Protection Board.

More: Yreka City Council candidates weigh in on community issues. Hear their views

"Our budget goes to covering operational expenses — fuel, vehicle maintenance, electricity, building maintenance, insurance, equipment," Bowles said.

The county's financial allocation to the district changes every year, Bowles said. With Siskiyou County's decreasing population, she said, the district's allocation from the county could possibly decline.

Siskiyou County's estimated 2023 population is 42,905, down from 43,995 in 2020, according to the most recent United States census data .

Right now, Bowles said, the district's allocation from the county is about $65,000, an amount that's "not enough to cover the department’s operational expenses, so we need to raise the limit."

Bowles added that the measure proposal also takes inflation and rising costs into account. "For example, our fuel bill used to run $300 to $500. It now routinely runs $1,000. We can not maintain our current level of operations without increasing the limit," she said.

Changing OSHA laws have also had a financial impact. Bowles said: "We had to replace our turn outs (protective firefighting gear) with two sets per volunteer. This was costly to any volunteer department."

Neither residents' taxes nor tax rates will increase should the measure be approved, she said.

Tulelake: Measure U

The Tulelake Multi-County Fire Protection District voters will decide whether to approve an annual special parcel tax to maintain and improve fire protection and prevention services in the community.

The amount of the special parcel tax would be $45 per parcel for unimproved parcels, $75 per parcel for improved parcels and $150 for commercial parcels for each business occupancy.If approved, the tax is estimated to raise approximately $85,000 annually.

Yreka: Measure V

A sales tax to raise funds to pay for firefighting services is also on the ballot for voters in Yreka. It's the first time a general fund sales tax has been requested for this purpose, said City Manager Jason Ledbetter.

In order to pass, the measure would need to receive more than 50% of the vote. The 1% sales tax initiative is expected to generate $2.4 million to $2.8 million annually, according to city estimates.

Along with planning a new $20 million, 18,000-square-foot fire station, the city wants to restructure the Yreka Fire Department as a hybrid force including both paid workers and volunteers.

Should the measure be approved, Yreka's sales tax would rise to 8.75%, up from the current 7.75% sales tax, said Ledbetter.

The department is facing many challenges. It operates out of the outdated 90-year-old Ley Station on Miner Street and is fielding a growing number of calls for service, from slightly more than 100 per year to 2,000, according to city statistics.

More: Temporary power shutoffs possible starting Thursday in Shasta, Tehama counties, says PG&E

All that has overburdened the 30-member volunteer staff. At present, the only paid fire department staff member is the fire chief.

"We've been lucky that we've never had a failure," when someone calling 911 got no response, Ledbetter said. "But that's what ultimately we are attempting to safeguard against."

The city has proposed reorganizing the Yreka Fire Department to include a paid staff consisting of three fire captain positions and three fire engineer positions, plus the addition of a paid assistant in the following three to five years, assuming that tax collections increase.Ledbetter said salary and benefits would amount to $160,000 for each fire captain and $140,000 for each fire engineer.

The money would be used to bolster local firefighting and emergency medical response; hire and train firefighters; and upgrade or replace aging firefighting safety equipment, life-saving tools and an outdated fire station.

Several sites are being considered as a possible location for the fire station, but the long-abandoned Shop Smart retailer on Main Street has surfaced as the most likely spot, said Ledbetter.

Record Searchlight Reporter Jessica Skropanic contributed to this report.

Michele Chandler is Senior Reporter at the Redding Record Searchlight /USA Today Network. She welcomes story tips at 530-338-7753 and at mrchandler@gannett.com. Please support our entire newsroom's commitment to public service journalism by subscribing today.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Ballot measures in Mount Shasta, Yreka, Burney all seek to fund public safety