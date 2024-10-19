Open in App
    Redding Record Searchlight

    'Nasty, rugged terrain' slows containment on Shoe Fire burning north of Redding

    By David Benda, Redding Record Searchlight,

    2 days ago

    The Shoe Fire burning north of Lake Shasta has not grown much over the last several days.

    Still, containment numbers for the stubborn wildfire have been essentially static for nearly a week.

    As of Saturday morning, the fire had burned 4,385 acres and containment remained unchanged at 8%, according to the U.S. Forest Service. It was a growth of just over 100 acres since Friday night.

    Shoe Fire public information officer Marc Peebles said the reason containment hasn't gone up is the challenging terrain firefighters are dealing with.

    "The fire is burning in very steep, nasty, rugged terrain," Peebles said. "We simply can't hang firefighters off ropes to cut (containment) lines."

    "One of the things we have to look for are advantageous points to be able to go direct to the fire's edge," he added.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LikvJ_0wDO8Gr700

    Peebles also explained that containment is not simply cutting a line around the fire.

    "We cut a line around it, we mop it up and then we make sure everything on the fire's edge is out," he said, adding that crews are on the fire lines 24 hours a day.

    On Friday, firefighters also were dealing with fire-critical weather that brought gusty north winds up to 45 mph and lower humidity to the area. That means the potential for the fire to grow increases.

    "So the moisture in the fuels has the potential to dry out," Peebles said.

    The drier weather is a stark contrast from what faced firefighters earlier in the week as cooler temperatures and some rain helped stunt the growth of the fire, he said.

    "Some of the lack of acreage is due to the fact we had some rain on the fire with the last system," Peebles said. "The fuels got a little bit wetter as a result and some of the humidity levels were higher, which tends to moderate fire behavior."

    If wind gusts don't fuel the flames on the fire, Peebles said there is a good chance containment numbers will increase over the next several days.

    The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the area through Saturday evening.

    Wind is expected to be calmer and temperatures will hover between the high 70s and mid 80s the next several days, according to the National Weather Service.

    Meanwhile, the Forest Service said the fire is within the state's C-2 deer hunting zone.

    "Hunters and OHV riders in the area need to be cognizant of evacuation orders and road closures," the Forest Service said in its Friday update.

    The Shoe Fire is one of four wildfires in Central and Southern California that are still keeping firefighters busy this season.

    The human-caused fire broke out Oct. 9 about 12 miles southwest of Big Bend in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. It received its name after the nearby Shoeinhorse Mountain.

    (This story has been updated with additional information.)

    David Benda covers business , development and anything else that comes up for the USA TODAY Network in Redding. He also writes the weekly "Buzz on the Street" column. He’s part of a team of dedicated reporters that investigate wrongdoing, cover breaking news and tell other stories about your community. Reach him on X, formerly Twitter @DavidBenda_RS or by phone at 1-530-338-8323. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

    This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: 'Nasty, rugged terrain' slows containment on Shoe Fire burning north of Redding

    Bruce J Brunson
    2d ago
    Why aren't they using air tankers?
