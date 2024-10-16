Bad air in Redding could linger for 'several days.' See air quality map.

Don't expect improved air quality and relief just yet from the smoke the Shoe Fire north of Redding is giving off as it continues to burn deep in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

Smoke from the wildfire on Tuesday boosted air pollution levels from Shasta Lake to Cottonwood, and air quality experts and the weather forecast say it could happen again later this week.

Strong northwest and northeast wind arriving Thursday could fan the flames of the fire, burning northeast of Lake Shasta. The worst wind will hit the area on Friday, and last into Saturday, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

In addition to making firefighting difficult and spreading the blaze, the wind will likely push more smoke over the north Sacramento Valley over Redding and to the south, according to the weather forecast. "Residents and visitors will see and smell smoke" that will "likely linger in the greater Redding and North State area for several days," the forest service said.

Air Quality Index: See the current conditions in Redding

This week, Bella Vista, Palo Cedro, Montgomery Creek and Burney residents will likely get some of the worst effects of the smoke, too, the district cautioned.

The Shoe Fire, although slow moving, continues to spread. Flames churned through a few hundred more acres, reaching a size of 3,760 acres by 5 p.m. with containment still at 7%, according to the Watch Duty wildfire tracking service .

Shasta County's Air Quality Management District issued an advisory just before noon, recommending residents avoid the wildfire's smoke as much as possible. That smoke will continue to be a problem this week, according to the district.

Air as polluted as Redding's on Tuesday at noon is considered hazardous to all people's health, but especially affects people with certain health issues, including those with respiratory or heart diseases. Other people who tend to be most at risk to the effects of pollution are elderly people, children and pregnant women, according to the county.

When pollution levels are high, health officials recommend people reduce or avoid time spent outdoors, especially outdoor exercise. Try to remain indoors "with the windows and doors closed" and "turn on an air conditioner with a re-circulation setting, such as in a vehicle," the county said in the advisory.

