Redding’s hotels and restaurants are busy again, and several spots are hiring right now. If you like working with people (and sometimes free food), these are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed (hotel)

Not listed (hotel) Location: Redding, CA 96002 | In person

| Type: Other

Other Pay: $17.50 – $18.00/hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule, paid time off

Set up and serve hotel breakfast, keep the kitchen and lobby clean, and greet guests in the morning. Good fit if you’re friendly, like early shifts, and want steady hotel work with basic benefits.

Employer: Not listed (hotel)

Not listed (hotel) Location: Redding, CA 96002 | In person

| Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.50 – $18.00/hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule, paid time off

Clean guest rooms and public areas, restock supplies, and help with laundry. No experience required, so this is a solid entry-level hotel job if you’re organized and like staying active.

Employer: Habit Burger & Grill

Location: Redding, CA | In person

| Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Competitive (exact rate not listed) Perks: Free/discounted meals, 401(k) with 100% match, career growth, referral bonus program

Work the grill, fryer, and other kitchen stations while learning solid cooking skills in a fast-paced spot. Good for someone who wants restaurant experience, free food, and room to move up.

Employer: Tera Sahara, Inc. (hotel)

(hotel) Location: Redding, CA | In person

| Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $16.90/hour

Be the first face guests see, handle check-ins/check-outs, and manage reservations, including night audit shifts. They’ll train the right person, so this can be a nice way into hotel front desk work.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—local spots tend to fill roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.