Redding’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in patient care or looking to break in, these roles span hospital, clinic, and in‑home care.

Employer: Vibra Healthcare – Vibra Hospital of Northern California

Vibra Healthcare – Vibra Hospital of Northern California Location: Redding, CA

Type: Full-time, Day shift, 12-hour shifts

Pay: $23.00 – $26.43/hour + $2,000 sign-on bonus

Work in a 50-bed critical care hospital and 32-bed SNF, caring for medically complex patients in a smaller, team-focused setting. Solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, tuition help) and a chance to really know your patients and their families.

Employer: Shasta Regional Medical Center (Prime Healthcare)

(Prime Healthcare) Location: Redding, CA

Type: Full-time, Night shift

Pay: $43.28 – $71.14/hour

Telemetry RN role at a 226-bed acute care hospital recognized as a Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospital with an ‘A’ Leapfrog safety grade. You’ll handle cardiac monitoring and acute changes in patient condition, with a full benefits package and room to grow.

Employer: Mountain View Family Medical Group

Location: Redding, CA 96001

Type: Part-time with option to move to full-time

Pay: From $2,000,000/year (per listing)

Busy clinical practice seeking a licensed physician for patient-centered primary care. Offers schedule flexibility, strong benefits (401k match, health, dental, vision, PTO), and the chance to grow your panel in a fast-paced outpatient setting.

Employer: Interim HealthCare

Location: Redding, CA

Type: Part-time, flexible schedule

Pay: $18.00/hour, weekly pay

Provide one-on-one care to seniors at home, helping with daily tasks, companionship, and safety. Good fit if you want flexible hours, direct deposit, training/CEUs, and a family-style home care team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.