Residents can take part in several giving programs in Redding this season, including the Coats for Kids drive, the RABA Salute to Veterans, and discounted pet adoptions at Haven Humane Society. Coats for Kids will accept warm winter items from November 13 through December 11 at Redding City Hall, Redding Fire Department stations (except Station 3), Redding Electric Utility's Avtech Campus, and the Good News Rescue Mission, or on top of City of Redding Solid Waste Utility customers' blue bins in a clear bag marked “Coats for Kids,” with donations delivered to Good News Rescue Mission on December 14. On November 13 from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM, the 17th Annual RABA Salute to Veterans collects donations at Dutch Bros in Downtown Redding and Anderson and at 4305 Shasta Dam Boulevard in Shasta Lake City, with extra drop-off available at any Plumas Bank location or at RABAveterans.com, and through December 2, Haven Humane Society will take a new, unwrapped children's toy for the Salvation Army Stuff the Bus toy drive in exchange for $25 off an adoption (all fees under $135) at the Morgan Adoption Center, open Monday–Saturday, 11:00 AM–5:00 PM.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Redding