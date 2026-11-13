Redding’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already licensed and experienced. Here are a few strong openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Shasta Regional Medical Center

Shasta Regional Medical Center Location: Redding, CA

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: $24.31–$33.65/hour

Help care for non‑critical ortho/neuro patients and support RNs with daily living tasks in a busy 226‑bed acute care hospital. Good fit if you have some acute care experience and want strong benefits, tuition help, and room to grow.

Employer: Shasta Regional Medical Center

Shasta Regional Medical Center Location: Redding, CA

Type: Full-time, Variable shifts

Salary: $39.33–$54.74/hour

Advanced imaging role covering mammography and other modalities, plus helping with scheduling, supplies, and staff supervision. Great for a tech with multiple certifications who wants more responsibility and leadership experience.

Employer: Shasta Regional Medical Center

Shasta Regional Medical Center Location: Redding, CA

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Competitive; full benefits and 401(k) (exact range not listed)

Competitive; full (exact range not listed) Hospital pharmacist role supporting a wide mix of patients, from med‑surg to ICU and oncology. Ideal if you hold a CA pharmacist license and want to practice in a clinical, team‑based setting.

Employer: Launch Dental / Summit Dental Group

Location: Redding, CA

Type: Associate (potential partnership)

Salary: $175,000–$250,000/year + $900/day guarantee and 30% net collections after 90 days

+ and Monday–Thursday schedule with modern tech (CBCT, iTero, digital dentistry) and a clear path toward partnership or ownership. Great for a CA‑licensed dentist who wants both clinical growth and a future stake in the practice.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Redding tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.