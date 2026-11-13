Redding’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now, with banks, insurance agencies, and big-box retail all hiring. If you like helping people and want steady work, these are worth a look.

Employer: InterWest Insurance Services

InterWest Insurance Services Location: Redding, CA (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $42,500 – $50,000/year + benefits

This role supports school districts across Northern California in the NCSIG program. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, enjoy relationship-building, and want a long-term insurance career with licensing and education support.

Employer: Banner Bank

Location: Redding, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20 – $27/hour + incentives & benefits

Be the friendly face at a well-known regional bank, handling everyday transactions and helping clients choose the right banking products. Ideal if you have teller, banking, or sales experience and like clear goals plus strong benefits (401k match, paid holidays, tuition help).

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Redding, CA

Type: Full-time, daytime weekday schedule

Salary: $16.90 – $18.50/hour + benefits & discount

Hands-on role setting up displays, fixing signage, and keeping products easy to find. Great if you like physical work, a steady weekday routine, and big-company perks like health insurance, 401k match, and a 10% employee discount.

Employer: Scott Schumacher – State Farm Agent

Location: Redding, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly pay + commission/bonus (amount not listed)

Work in a local State Farm office helping customers with policies, claims, and coverage questions. Good for someone who loves people, wants paid time off and advancement potential, and likes the idea of a long-term insurance career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer has similar roles posted too. Don’t wait too long; good local spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.