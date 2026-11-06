Youth Options Shasta shares October youth updates

Youth Options Shasta is sharing its October 2026 newsletter, highlighting youth volunteers in MindWise Signs of Suicide training at the Lotus Center, the SCOE Youth Substance Use Prevention Summit with more than 50 educators and partners, and family outreach at Raising Shasta’s Trunk or Treat. The group is also celebrating a $3,500 donation from Save Mart Cares to support the Shasta Youth Leadership Camp. The October newsletter is available at Read the October newsletter, and Giving Tuesday support information is at Learn how to give.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Youth Options Shasta