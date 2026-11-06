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Redding

Native American Heritage Celebration in Redding

7 days ago
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The Native American Heritage Celebration will take place on Friday, November 13, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Whistle Stop Park in Downtown Redding. The event is hosted by the Shasta Historical Society and Redding Rancheria and honors Indigenous identity and culture.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Redding

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