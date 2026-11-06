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Redding

Redding urges leaf and debris cleanup before rain

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vpPYf_1GpfjRze00

The City of Redding is asking residents to clear leaves and debris from roofs, gutters, storm drains, and the five-foot Home Ignition Zone (HIZ) around their homes to prepare for wet weather expected next week. Cleaning these areas helps water drain during rain and lowers the risk of fire.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Redding

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