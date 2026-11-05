Sand and winter storm prep in Redding

The City of Redding has made sand available for the public at three spots for winter storms. Sand can be picked up near the City Corp Yard across from the Redding Sports Park, at Fire Station 4, and at the east end of Caldwell Park. Residents can fill their own sandbags and may take as much sand as they need. Supplies will be refilled through the winter as needed.

City crews are doing storm drain work, tree trimming, and vegetation cleanup to get ready for winter weather. Redding Electric Utility, Redding Parks, and the Redding Fire Department are also reducing brush and debris in overgrown, fire-prone areas to lower both fire risk and storm drain blockages. The City will keep checking storm needs and will focus work based on weather, impacts, and resources, and crews will respond as conditions change. Neighbors can get updates on City social media, the emergency resource page, and by signing up for the City of Redding newsletter.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Redding