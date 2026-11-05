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🏥 Redding CA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Redding’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry-level clinical work to high-responsibility physician roles. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.
Medical Assistant
- Employer: CommonSpirit Health (Dignity Health Medical Group – North State)
- Location: Redding, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.00 – $27.38/hour
Hands-on clinic role where you prep patients, take vitals, assist with exams and procedures, handle EMR charts, and help with medication refills and authorizations. Great fit if you’ve finished a Medical Assistant program, have BLS/CPR, and want steady hours in a large, well-established health system.
Physician – PACT Primary Care
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (Northern California VA Health Care System)
- Location: Redding, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive VA physician salary + annual bonus + regular increases
- Deadline: Open until January 5, 2027 (reviewed every 2 weeks)
Primary care physician role caring for a panel of Veterans in a team-based PACT model. Comes with big federal benefits: 50–55 days paid time off, pension + 401(k) with up to 5% match, federal health/vision/dental, possible Education Debt Reduction Program (up to $200,000), and potential sign-on bonus.
Physical Therapy Assistant
- Employer: Breslin Occupational Therapy Services
- Location: Redding, CA and surrounding areas
- Type: Part-time (about 8 hours/week)
- Pay: $37.00/hour
School-based PTA role working in person with students, following therapist treatment plans, running treatment sessions, and attending meetings to share progress. Good option if you’re registered and CA-licensed and want a small, steady schedule (two 4-hour days per week).
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link anyway—these employers often post related roles. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in local healthcare.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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