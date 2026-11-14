The 6th Annual Shop, Sip & Dine event in Red Wing wraps up on Saturday, November 14 with special offers at participating shops and restaurants; hours vary by location. Shoppers who spend $25 or more at a participating retailer on November 14 can earn a $5 restaurant gift certificate for use at participating restaurants, while supplies last. Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1689345812529386

This content is adapted from materials provided by Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce