Red Wing’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you like caring for people and want steady, local work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: MEP Health

MEP Health Location: Red Wing, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support surgeons in the operating room by keeping everything sterile, safe, and ready to go. This role is hands-on in surgery, perfect if you like fast-paced, detailed work that directly impacts patient care.

Employer: Benedictine

Location: Red Wing, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $23.05–$26.74/hour + $2.15/hour shift differential

Provide daily, compassionate care to senior residents and be the first to notice and report changes in their condition. This non-profit senior care group offers a robust benefits package (PTO, retirement, medical, dental, vision, education assistance, and more) for eligible staff.

Employer: Royalty Homes Inc.

Location: Red Wing, MN

Type: Part-time (Tues & Thurs, 6 AM–6 PM, ~24 hrs/week)

Salary: From $19.00/hour

Work in a small group home setting helping residents with daily living while keeping their quality of life high. This role offers one of the higher starting wages in local care, chances to pick up extra shifts, and access to health insurance and PTO even for part-time staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles or different shifts listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.