Red Wing’s making things happen right now—especially in manufacturing. If you’ve got plant, quality, or leadership experience, there are some strong openings worth a look.

Employer: 3M

3M Location: Red Wing, MN

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Salary: $95,591 – $116,834 (base + potential incentive)

Lead a world-class manufacturing team on nights, with a big focus on safety, coaching, and Lean/5S. Great fit if you have 3+ years in manufacturing and 2+ years leading people, and want a role where you own production results and help drive continuous improvement.

Employer: Red Wing Shoe Company

Location: Red Wing, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $83,500 – $112,700 (targeted hiring range)

Senior role leading quality for footwear, leather, and raw materials across the supply chain. You’ll build and coach a high-performing quality team, work with suppliers and manufacturing, and use data to improve safety, quality, delivery, and cost.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—roles like this often lead to other internal openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.