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🏥 Red Wing, MN Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Mayo Clinic Openings
Red Wing’s healthcare scene is busy, and Mayo Clinic is hiring. If you want steady hours, strong training, and room to grow, these local roles are worth a look.
Patient Care Specialist – Family Medicine (Full Time)
- Employer: Mayo Clinic
- Location: Red Wing, MN
- Salary: $20.00 – $26.44/hour
- Type: Full Time, benefits eligible
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8‑hour day shifts, no weekends right now; may float to other sites/units as needed
Work in Family Medicine supporting patients of all ages. You’ll provide hands‑on care, help with charting and clerical tasks, and work closely with RNs and providers. BLS is required (or provided in orientation), and this role comes with Mayo’s medical, dental, vision, and retirement benefits.
Patient Care Specialist – Primary Care (Part Time / PRN)
- Employer: Mayo Clinic
- Location: Red Wing, MN
- Salary: $20.00 – $26.44/hour
- Type: Part Time, Supplemental / PRN, not benefits eligible
- Schedule: Sunday–Saturday, 8‑hour shifts, option to pick up weekends
Great if you need flexible hours or want to pick up extra shifts. You’ll do similar work as the full‑time PCS role—direct patient care plus support tasks—across the lifespan in a Primary Care setting. BLS is required (or provided), and prior CNA/PCA or unit coordinator experience is a plus.
If one of these fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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