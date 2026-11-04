🏥 Red Wing, MN Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Mayo Clinic Openings

Red Wing’s healthcare scene is busy, and Mayo Clinic is hiring. If you want steady hours, strong training, and room to grow, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic Location: Red Wing, MN

Salary: $20.00 – $26.44/hour

Type: Full Time , benefits eligible

, benefits eligible Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8‑hour day shifts, no weekends right now; may float to other sites/units as needed

Work in Family Medicine supporting patients of all ages. You’ll provide hands‑on care, help with charting and clerical tasks, and work closely with RNs and providers. BLS is required (or provided in orientation), and this role comes with Mayo’s medical, dental, vision, and retirement benefits.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic Location: Red Wing, MN

Salary: $20.00 – $26.44/hour

Type: Part Time, Supplemental / PRN , not benefits eligible

, not benefits eligible Schedule: Sunday–Saturday, 8‑hour shifts, option to pick up weekends

Great if you need flexible hours or want to pick up extra shifts. You’ll do similar work as the full‑time PCS role—direct patient care plus support tasks—across the lifespan in a Primary Care setting. BLS is required (or provided), and prior CNA/PCA or unit coordinator experience is a plus.

If one of these fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.