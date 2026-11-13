Red Oak’s healthcare scene is growing fast, with options for both entry-level and experienced pros. Here are a few solid roles you can scan and apply to in minutes.

Employer: Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism)

Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism) Location: Red Oak, TX

Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour

Type: Likely full-time/part-time, hourly

Work one-on-one with children with autism using ABA therapy. No experience needed, paid 40-hour training, and they cover your RBT certification cost, plus early access to wages and a clear career path in behavioral health.

Employer: Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism)

Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism) Location: Red Oak, TX

Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour

Type: Likely full-time/part-time, hourly

Very similar role focused on ABA therapy with kids on the spectrum, also with paid training and support to earn/maintain your RBT credential. Great fit if you’ve done childcare, tutoring, caregiving, or are studying psychology or education.

Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health

Location: Waxahachie, TX (easy drive from Red Oak)

(easy drive from Red Oak) Type: Full-time, 100% outpatient

Join an established primary care group at Baylor Scott & White Family Medical Center – Waxahachie. Offers competitive salary, productivity bonus, generous benefits, relocation help, shared phone-only call, and Epic EMR within a large, integrated health system.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.