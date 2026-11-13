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🏥 Red Oak, TX Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings from $18/hr+
Red Oak’s healthcare scene is growing fast, with options for both entry-level and experienced pros. Here are a few solid roles you can scan and apply to in minutes.
Behavior Technician
- Employer: Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism)
- Location: Red Oak, TX
- Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour
- Type: Likely full-time/part-time, hourly
Work one-on-one with children with autism using ABA therapy. No experience needed, paid 40-hour training, and they cover your RBT certification cost, plus early access to wages and a clear career path in behavioral health.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT)
- Employer: Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism)
- Location: Red Oak, TX
- Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour
- Type: Likely full-time/part-time, hourly
Very similar role focused on ABA therapy with kids on the spectrum, also with paid training and support to earn/maintain your RBT credential. Great fit if you’ve done childcare, tutoring, caregiving, or are studying psychology or education.
Outpatient Internal Medicine Physician – Waxahachie
- Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health
- Location: Waxahachie, TX (easy drive from Red Oak)
- Type: Full-time, 100% outpatient
Join an established primary care group at Baylor Scott & White Family Medical Center – Waxahachie. Offers competitive salary, productivity bonus, generous benefits, relocation help, shared phone-only call, and Epic EMR within a large, integrated health system.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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