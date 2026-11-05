🏥 Red Lodge MT: Multiple Travel PT Jobs With $2.5K+ Weekly Pay

Red Lodge is buzzing with travel therapy gigs right now, perfect if you want mountain views, steady hours, and solid benefits.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

LRS Healthcare – Allied Location: Red Lodge, MT

Salary: $2,583 per week (plus tax-free stipend TBD)

(plus tax-free stipend TBD) Type: Travel / Internship, 16 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 4×10s, days

Outpatient travel PT role with a 16-week contract and 10-hour day shifts, great if you like longer days and more full days off. LRS offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, weekly direct deposit, referral bonuses, and 24/7 support, plus a streamlined app for credentialing.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Location: Red Lodge, MT

Salary: $2,331 per week (plus tax-free stipend TBD)

(plus tax-free stipend TBD) Type: Travel / Internship, 16 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Travel PT assignment with day-one medical, dental, and vision, 401(k) match, PTO after 1,560 hours, CEU and license reimbursement, and strong recruiter support. New grads are welcome, so this is a nice fit if you want to build experience while exploring a mountain town.

Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners

Location: Red Lodge, MT

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Travel Contract, Outpatient, 4×10-hr days

Outpatient travel PT with 4×10-hour days, weekly pay, full medical benefits, 401(k) match, housing options, and travel/license reimbursement. Nice pick if you want a classic outpatient caseload plus easy access to Beartooth Highway, Yellowstone, and Red Lodge Mountain.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—recruiters can often match you with similar roles in the area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.