Red Hook neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from kids’ gear to firewood. Here’s what’s up for grabs nearby.

Item: Children's wooden step stool

Design: Pink with a floral pattern

Category: Baby & kids

Condition: Not stated, appears to be a regular used kids’ stool

Location: Poet's Walk Park, Rhinebeck, NY

Source: nextdoor.com

A cute kids’ wooden step stool that can help little ones reach the sink or a low shelf. The pink and floral design makes it nice for a child’s bedroom or bathroom.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Child booster seat

Color: Gray

Features: Built-in cup holders

Category: Baby & kids

Condition: Not stated

Location: Poet's Walk Park, Rhinebeck, NY

Source: nextdoor.com

A gray booster seat that’s handy for car rides with older kids who still need a boost. The cup holders are useful for drinks or snacks.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free Locust firewood

Type: Honey Locust tree trunk, cut up

Amount: About 1/2 cord (approximate)

Condition: Green wood (not yet seasoned)

Access: Easy access for a pickup truck

Location: Echo Valley Rd, Red Hook, NY

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster cut down a large Honey Locust trunk, and the wood is already cut and ready for pickup. It’s green, so you may want to season it before burning. They mention easy access for a pickup truck and ask that you message them if interested.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Pair of vintage white women’s figure skates

Style: Lace-up skates with black heels

Blades: Metal blades with protective guards

Category: Sports & outdoors

Condition: Not stated, described as vintage

Location: Turkey Hill, Red Hook, NY

Source: nextdoor.com

These vintage white figure skates could be fun for skating or for a decorative display. They come with blade guards to protect the metal when not on the ice.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Red Hook tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.