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🎁 Community Freebies Around Red Hook — Skates, Firewood & More
Red Hook neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from kids’ gear to firewood. Here’s what’s up for grabs nearby.
Children's Wooden Step Stool
Item: Children's wooden step stool
Design: Pink with a floral pattern
Category: Baby & kids
Condition: Not stated, appears to be a regular used kids’ stool
Location: Poet's Walk Park, Rhinebeck, NY
Source: nextdoor.com
A cute kids’ wooden step stool that can help little ones reach the sink or a low shelf. The pink and floral design makes it nice for a child’s bedroom or bathroom.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Child Booster Seat
Item: Child booster seat
Color: Gray
Features: Built-in cup holders
Category: Baby & kids
Condition: Not stated
Location: Poet's Walk Park, Rhinebeck, NY
Source: nextdoor.com
A gray booster seat that’s handy for car rides with older kids who still need a boost. The cup holders are useful for drinks or snacks.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Locust Firewood
Item: Free Locust firewood
Type: Honey Locust tree trunk, cut up
Amount: About 1/2 cord (approximate)
Condition: Green wood (not yet seasoned)
Access: Easy access for a pickup truck
Location: Echo Valley Rd, Red Hook, NY
Source: nextdoor.com
The poster cut down a large Honey Locust trunk, and the wood is already cut and ready for pickup. It’s green, so you may want to season it before burning. They mention easy access for a pickup truck and ask that you message them if interested.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Pair of Vintage White Women’s Figure Skates
Item: Pair of vintage white women’s figure skates
Style: Lace-up skates with black heels
Blades: Metal blades with protective guards
Category: Sports & outdoors
Condition: Not stated, described as vintage
Location: Turkey Hill, Red Hook, NY
Source: nextdoor.com
These vintage white figure skates could be fun for skating or for a decorative display. They come with blade guards to protect the metal when not on the ice.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Red Hook tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and contact the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.