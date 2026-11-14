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Mauricio Pochettino has a huge task on his hands.

He has walked into the lion's den. Manchester United sit 18th in the Premier League table—the first time they have sat this low at this stage in the season in 40 years, since Sir Alex Ferguson took the reins—a weak side that has looked lost during the start of the season.

So how is the Argentine expected to line up?

There are, of course, some liberties we have taken with this. We have included players who are currently injured. This is Pochettino’s perfect XI.

His preferred tactical methods could offer some players a new lease of life, provided they can conform to his demands.

Here is the strongest XI Pochettino could field at Old Trafford.

GK - Senne Lammens

It has not been the strongest of starts for Manchester United's number one, but Senne Lammens is still the most experienced goalkeeper at the club by some distance and is highly unlikely to lose his place.

The Belgian shot-stopper is yet to reproduce the form he showcased last season, and supporters will be hoping Pochettino can help him recapture the performances of his fantastic debut campaign.

Backup - Karl Darlow

RB - Diogo Dalot

A fan of utilising athletic full-backs, Pochettino could get plenty out of Diogo Dalot. The Portuguese defender may be regarded as the anti-Christ by some United fans, but he remains the best option in the position at the moment.

Dalot has become something of a scapegoat this season, although that does not change the fact that his performances have simply not been good enough.

Despite his flaws, he has an innate desire to push up the pitch, maintaining width and hugging the touchline as he does so. We could see a significantly improved Dalot under the new Argentine head coach.

If Pochettino makes the small tactical adjustments outlined in our analysis of United's new manager, we could see Dalot slotting into a back three. Both he and his backup option, Noussair Mazraoui, have experience in that role, particularly under former boss Ruben Amorim.

Backup - Noussair Mazraoui

CB - Matthijs de Ligt/Harry Maguire

Matthijs de Ligt if he is fit, Harry Maguire if not. Pochettino will want a strong, imposing defender who can command the area from the centre of the backline.

Whether it is De Ligt or Maguire, that player will need to provide a commanding presence alongside a less physically imposing centre-back and one of either Dalot, Mazraoui or a holding midfielder.

With the other options not necessarily suited to the physical demands of a back-three system, Pochettino will be relying on a dominant defender to deal with many of the problems his side could face.

Backup - Ayden Heaven

CB - Lisandro Martinez

Despite his recent comments and the rashness he has shown on the pitch this season, Martinez will remain integral to Manchester United. No other defensively minded player at the club can match his ability to progress the ball through passing.

The World Cup winner could move on in the summer—unless Pochettino can convince both him and Jason Wilcox to make amends—but his technical ability will provide a much-needed respite for the rest of the season.

Hopefully, working under a head coach who hails from the same country can help turn Martinez back into the player he was a few seasons ago, having been regarded as one of the worst defenders in the league this season.

Backup - Leny Yoro

LB - Patrick Dorgu

Patrick Dorgu could be one of the biggest winners under Pochettino, with the Dane highly likely to become the first-choice left-back—unless Luke Shaw can convince his former boss that he is still capable of performing at his best.

As mentioned previously, Pochettino favours attack-minded full-backs, and United's Danish hybrid of a winger and full-back could prove extremely useful when pushing up the pitch.

Provided he can remain fit, Dorgu could thrive under this new system.

Backup - Luke Shaw

CM - Carlos Baleba

Currently injured, but there is little doubt that Carlos Baleba will be Pochettino's first-choice midfielder when he returns.

Capable of playing as a defender—having started twice in that position for Brighton—it is more likely that Baleba will remain in midfield, operating as a ball-winner and providing protection for those around him.

If he can help move the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha into better positions, we could see the Cameroonian push closer to fulfilling his potential in a new system.

Backup - Andrey Santos

CM - Kobbie Mainoo

Another player who has to be one of the first names on the team sheet, Mainoo's ball retention and carrying ability will allow him to operate in a similar fashion to Mousa Dembele in Pochettino's Tottenham side.

The academy graduate is a fan favourite at the club, and if the Argentine coach wants to be successful at United, he must use Mainoo to his full potential, helping nurture a player who is still developing and has plenty of room to improve.

It is unlikely we will see Mainoo pushed into a deeper defensive role in the new system, with his slender frame perhaps better suited to operating further forward than some of the other options available.

Backup - Youri Tielemans

RW - Bryan Mbeumo

While he will continue to operate as a striker for the time being, Bryan Mbeumo could find himself in a highly competitive position once he is allowed to return to his more comfortable role on the right flank.

Amad Diallo and Shea Lacey will also be looking to stake their claims for the same spot. In Pochettino's system, we would likely see Mbeumo remain as a winger rather than drift into the centre, as Cunha could on the left-hand side.

With Dalot potentially operating in a more defensive role, Mbeumo may have to work at a higher intensity, providing support in the wide areas.

That could open the door for Amad to challenge for the position, with the Ivorian having thrived as a right wing-back under Amorim

Backup - Amad Diallo and Shea Lacey

AM - Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United's captain may not have agreed to sign a contract extension, but there is no doubt he will remain one of the first names on the team sheet.

The Portuguese playmaker is far and away United's best player, despite a slow start to the season. Fernandes will remain a starter, although there is a possibility we could see him moved out to the right flank, swapping positions with Mbeumo to operate in a role similar to the one Christian Eriksen occupied under Pochettino at Spurs.

Mason Mount will remain the backup, but with the possibility of United's captain moving on in the summer, discussions about potential replacements should already be taking place among the club's hierarchy.

Backup - Mason Mount

LW - Mathues Cunha

Operating as a left-winger out of possession and an attacking midfielder when United have the ball, Cunha could benefit considerably from Pochettino's system.

With Dorgu pushing forward into the Brazilian's position, Cunha would be able to drift inside and join Fernandes as part of a double attacking threat, providing greater support for the striker and the players around him. Cunha has been one of the few bright sparks in recent weeks, with his brace against Roma likely helping Carrick remain in his position until the Aston Villa match.

There could be competition for the position, however, with Marcus Rashford hoping to make it his own when he returns from injury.

Backup - Marcus Rashford

ST - Benjamin Sesko

Although he is currently sidelined through injury, there is little doubt that Benjamin Sesko's 6ft 5 frame will excite Pochettino, who could look to nurture the Slovenian into his own version of Harry Kane.

Just 23 years old, Sesko is likely to remain out of contention until the new year, with the United striker currently suffering from shin splints.

When he returns to the side, he could benefit from having greater support in attack, with United potentially operating with two attacking midfielders behind him.

Backup - Joshua Zirkzee

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This article was originally published on reddevilarmada.com as The best possible starting 11 Mauricio Pochettino can field at Manchester United.