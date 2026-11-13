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Michael Carrick delivered an emotional farewell to Manchester United supporters after his dismissal as head coach on Thursday.

The 45-year-old was relieved of his duties after a disappointing run of results, ending his second spell in the Old Trafford dugout. Despite the disappointing conclusion to his tenure, Carrick took the opportunity to express his gratitude to the supporters, club staff, coaching team and players who had been part of his time at the club.

In a heartfelt statement posted on Instagram, Carrick spoke about the unique responsibility of managing Manchester United, the importance of its history and values, thanking the people who stood behind him, and the love he will always hold for the club.

“I've had the immense privilege of leading Manchester United, the football club that I love.

“There are very few who get to live that and feel it, and for thatI'm incredibly grateful.

With that comes huge responsibility, and to be at Manchester United, you need to understand exactly what that means.

“It's different to anywhere else.

“Ultimately, you need to push to be the best, but there is a culture, there are values and there are behaviours that you have to live by and respect, which have been built over a long period of time.

“It's a football club that is unique, with substance and history that cannot be ignored.

“This is what inspired me every single day.

“I want to say a big thank you to the supporters. I must say, you are a special, rare breed.

“We've had some great times this year and moments we'll all remember. The best thing about being in my position was seeing so many of you lose yourselves in the emotion of those moments, leaving the stadium desperate to come back again next time.

just wanted to give you something back.

“That love never dies.

“I know we've not had the results lately, but you've shown me nothing but love and support in times when the easiest thing, and what most end up doing, would be to turn the other way.

“That means more than a win or two.

“That's what makes you who you are.

“That's why I fell in love with this club all those years ago.

“A special thank you to my coaching staff. You gave me everything you had, every single day, and I couldn't have asked for any more. I'm incredibly grateful for your loyalty, hard work and support throughout.

“To all the staff behind the scenes, thank you for everything you do for this football club. So much of your work goes unseen, but it never goes unappreciated.

“And to the players, thank you for your efforts and the moments we've shared. I wish you all the very best for what's ahead.

“I want nothing but success for Manchester United. This club has been such a big part of my life and that will never change. I'll always be proud to have played my part and l'll always want the very best for it.

“I'll be right there with you from now on, watching from the sidelines, cheering the lads on.”

Michael

His dismissal comes as Manchester United languish 18th in the Premier League table, the lowest they have been at this stage in a season since Sir Alex Ferguson took over in November of 1986.

Carrick has been replaced by Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, who last managed the United States of America national team.

The move, whilst praised by fans, has left the mood around Old Trafford in a dark slump.

You can replace the driver of a broken-down car, but you cannot expect that driver to then win the F1 championship.

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This article was originally published on reddevilarmada.com as Michael Carrick delivers emotional message to Manchester United fans.