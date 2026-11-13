Manchester United FC v Crystal Palace - Barclays Women's Super League | Matt McNulty/GettyImages

When Crystal Palace were last in the WSL two seasons ago, Manchester United won both meetings with the Eagles, 1-0 and then 3-1. Ahead of Saturday's Women's Super League clash at Leigh SportsVillage, check out our preview, predictions, team news and TV info.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match info

Date : Saturday 14 November 2026.

: Saturday 14 November 2026. Kick off times : 12:45pm (GMT) & 7:45am (ET)

: 12:45pm (GMT) & 7:45am (ET) Competition : Barclays Women's Super League

: Barclays Women's Super League Venue : The Progress With Unity Stadium - Leigh

: The Progress With Unity Stadium - Leigh How to watch: Sky Sports (UK) and CBS Sports (USA).

How can I watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace?

Country Broadcaster(s) UK & Ireland Sky Sports PL and Sky Sports Mix United States CBS Sports Golazo and Paramount+ Australia Stan Sport Canada Sportsnet World New Zealand and Oceania Sky Sport Select Germany, Austria and Switzerland sportdigital+ India and South Asia FanCode Southeast Asia beIN Sports 3 China Migu Sweden TV4 Play Norway VG+

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match preview

Can Manchester United extend their unbeaten streak? When Eva Olid lost her first two matches in charge, narrowly beaten by London City Lionesses, before being thumped 5-0 by Chelsea, it lookedlike being a long season. However, since then, the Red Devils have put together a seven match unbeaten streak, most-recently defeating Aston Villa 1-0, with Julia Zigiotti Olme the only scorer.

This has propelled the Red Devils up to fifth place, just four points below the Champions League spots, performing better than most forecast before the season began. So, in Saturday's early kick off, can Man United close the gap on those above them with a win?

As for Crystal Palace, they claimed a vital victory in their battle against the drop last Sunday. A week ago, Jo Potter's team beat South London rivals Charlton 3-2 at Gander Green Lane, with Lexi Lloyd-Smith and then Aimee Everett on target, before Beth England snatched victory right at the death.

Before this, the Eagles had not won since the opening day, losing three on the spin. Now though, the newly-promoted side are up to tenth, three points clear of the relegation zone, ahead of a tough sequence of fixtures, taking on London City Lionesses and then champions Man City after this. Nevertheless, Manchester United should be too strong for Crystal Palace in Leigh.

Manchester United team news

Eva Olid remains without Fridolina Rolfö, Scarlett Hill and Jessica Anderson due to injury, but Ella Toone will be full of confidence, having been named in the FIFPRO World XI of the year for the second time last week. Julia Zigiotti Olme will hope her winning goal at Villa Park, her fourth WSL goal in seven appearances, will be enough to see her start this time.

Crystal Palace team news

Jo Potter's team beat Tottenham in a League Cup penalty shootout on Wednesday, following a 1-1 draw, but she made nine changes for that tie, with Molly Bartrip and Molly Sharpe the only players to start both.

My Cato, Josie Green and Justine Vanhaevermaet are all sidelined, but Beth England will hope that her crucial winner against Charlton sees her lead the line from the start this time.

Predicted Line-ups

Manchester United predicted lineup: Tullis-Joyce; Lundkvist, Le Tissier, Janssen; Medina, Park, Miyazawa, Sandberg; Zigiotti Olme, Toone, Terland.

Crystal Palace predicted lineup: Peyraud-Magnin; Goldie, Everett, Bartip; Sharpe, Tsunoda, Ladd, Lloyd-Smith; Blanchard, Larkin, O'Brien.

Score prediction: Manchester United 2-0 Crystal Palace

Today's best reads

This article was originally published on reddevilarmada.com as Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: WSL preview, predictions, team news and TV info.