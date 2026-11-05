Shea Lacey set to start against Aston Villa following fine performance against Roma

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Michael Carrick must make a decision this Sunday, with both Amad Diallo and Shea Lacey pushing to start in a must-win match against Aston Villa.

The two have shown in recent weeks that they have an appetite for the game, with Diallo being one of United’s brightest players in the recent trip to Stamford Bridge, whilst Lacey was a catalyst in United’s 3-2 comeback against Roma in the Champions League, assisting Matheus Cunha’s winner in sublime fashion, cutting the entire defence in just one pass.

The pair have been two of United’s most exciting players during a period when the mood around the club has been stagnant and flat.

If Lacey is to start, it would be his first Premier League start and just his second overall since United’s 3-2 defeat against Brighton, in which the youngster scored his first goal for the club.

Amad may be favoured because of his experience and expertise at the highest level, though Lacey may have just been tipped to take his place.

Andy Goldstein backs Lacey to start

According to Andy Goldstein of TalkSport, the same source that told him that Bruno Fernandes would be dropped in United’s 3-0 loss to Bournemouth, has said to the presenter that there is going to be a change on the right-hand side this weekend, leaving Goldstein to believe that Lacey could have a shot at starting.

“I’ve heard, by the way, and it’s from the same person who told me that Bruno Fernandes was going to be dropped, has told me that Shea Lacey starts against Villa,” Goldstein said on TalkSport. “How about that?

“Now he was so good for Man United last night [Tuesday] and whenever he’s come on. He just looks; when the crowd watch him, they’re on the edge of their seats. Genuinely, you can hear that [Goldstein gasps].

“I like Amad, but there’s obviously something that we’re missing with his game. Maybe his finishing is not that great. Shea Lacey looks a really good player.”

While nothing will be finalised until Sunday afternoon, there is a strong chance that Lacey could earn his first Premier League start.

Amad has been dangerous; there is no doubt about that. But the Ivorian winger is yet to score since 15 December 2025 and has managed just two assists since Carrick took charge.

Lacey, meanwhile, may have been afforded only 120 minutes of football this season, but has already contributed to two goals—double Amad’s total for the campaign.

With Sunday’s fixture carrying significant implications for Carrick’s future at the club, he can ill afford to get this decision wrong. A poor result could leave his position under serious threat heading into the international break.

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This article was originally published on reddevilarmada.com as Shea Lacey set to start against Aston Villa following fine performance against Roma.