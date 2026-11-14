Jamie Campbell Bower looked every inch an elven prince at the London premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3.

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Wearing a black double-breasted cape coat from Matières Fécales’ Fall 2026 collection, the actor embraced the fantasy world of the series, but it was his accessories that really sold the look.

What makes this look special is the Vickisarge jewellery. The delicate Vickisarge x Stephen Jones tiara, woven through his hair, gives Jamie that unmistakable elven-prince appearance, while the silver skeletal Vickisarge handpiece, extending across his fingers, introduces a darker, almost sinister element.

It’s these details that take the look beyond what we saw on the runway and make it feel as though Jamie has stepped straight out of Middle-earth.

Styled by Nathan Henry.